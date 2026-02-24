Brahmaputra Infra hits 5% upper circuit on ₹397-cr highway project win

Brahmaputra Infrastructure shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹167 on the BSE. At 11:26 AM, Brahmaputra Infrastructure’s share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹167. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 82,582.61.

The stock rose after the company informed that its joint venture, MSIL-BIL (JV), has been declared L-1 (lowest bidder) for a ₹397-crore national highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The project involves the widening to two lanes with paved shoulders of the Raipur–Jassakhera section (Km 0.000 to Km 29.770) of NH-458 in Rajasthan, to be executed on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode. The scheduled completion period is 30 months, according to the filing.

According to the filing, the MoRTH contract scope involves widening the highway to a two-lane configuration with paved shoulders, the construction of multiple bridges, and ancillary road works such as drains and culverts, all to be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode. The company stated that the order strengthens its positioning in national highway EPC work and is strategically significant as it expands its footprint in highway construction while improving its client profile through direct exposure to MoRTH projects. Furthermore, the contract supports a transition toward larger-ticket infrastructure projects and enhances the firm's credibility for future pre-qualification in regulated tenders. Brahmaputra Infrastructure added that executing the project alongside its joint venture partner will enable combined technical and financial capacity to handle large-scale infrastructure works.