Bharti Airtel dips 4%, sees sharpest intra-day fall in 3 months; here's why

Share price of Bharti Airtel dipped 4 per cent to ₹1,921.65, its sharpest intra-day decline in the past three months, on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. Earlier, on November 7, 2025, the stock price of the telecom services provider had dipped 4.7 per cent.

At 10:19 AM; Bharti Airtel stock was quoting 3 per cent lower at ₹1,942.45, as compared 0.92 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,174.70 on November 21, 2025.

Why Bharti Airtel share price under pressure today?

Bharti Airtel announced plans to build a large-scale non-banking finance company (NBFC) platform through its subsidiary Airtel Money, which will be capitalised with ₹20,000 crore over the next few years, with Airtel contributing 70 per cent and Bharti Enterprises 30 per cent.

The digital lending platform has already disbursed over ₹9,000 crore and will leverage Airtel’s data analytics capabilities, supported by a team of 500+ data scientists, to expand access to simple and secure credit services. Airtel received its NBFC licence from the RBI on February 13, 2026, and aims to integrate the NBFC with its existing lending service provider (LSP) platform while maintaining operational separation. READ | Nifty IT hits 2-year low; Tech stocks slide up to 5% on renewed AI fears The initiative targets deeper financial inclusion and tapping India’s credit gap, with formal credit-to-GDP at 53 per cent, and is expected to use Airtel’s large customer base to scale digital lending and diversify the company’s financial services portfolio.

Brokerages view on Bharti Airtel post Q3 results Bharti Airtel is the biggest beneficiary of higher tariffs given the sticky and premium quality of its subs. Moreover, there is huge FCF generation potential over the next 4-5 years with the next big jump in capex, mostly related to 6G, which is the most likely 2030 onwards story, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said. The brokerage firm maintains BUY (revised target price of ₹2,455) rating on Airtel, as the industry’s wireless ARPU is likely to grow at around 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28 given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its announced IPO plan for H1CY26. Moreover, potential 5G monetisation and FWA rollout provide significant upside risk in the long run.

Bharti Airtel is now seeing a strong cash generation as India mobile EBITDA continues to increase while the capex intensity has come off sharply, Africa business is seeing very strong growth and currency has also turned favourable, according to analysts at BNP Paribas India. Airtel’s India mobile capex is set to remain low, but it is looking to increase its datacentre capacity significantly from 120MW currently to 1GW in the medium term. Bharti Airtel is the second-largest mobile-service provider in India. The Indian telecom industry has gone through a period of consolidation, which has resulted in Airtel emerging as the number two service provider in India by revenue. In the past two years, the company increased its investments as it expanded its rural coverage and rolled out 5G in urban markets. With peak capex behind us, analysts expect annual capex to decline year-on-year from FY25 onwards.