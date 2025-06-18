Breakout stocks, June 18: MCX, Persistent Systems among stocks to buy today

Nifty has formed a 'bearish' candle on daily frame and has started to make higher highs – higher lows from the last two sessions. Now, it has to hold above 24,800 zones for an upside move towards 25,000, followed by 25,250 zone. Nifty share price has support at 24,700 and 24,600.

Nifty F&O data

On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000, followed by 25,500 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,000, followed by 24,800 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,900, followed by 25,000 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000, followed by 24,850 strike.

Nifty option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,500 to 25,250 zones while an immediate range between 24,700 to 25,100 levels.

Bank Nifty outlook today