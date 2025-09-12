Breakout stocks: SBI, Tata Chem, 3 others can rally up to 24%, hint charts

Breakout stocks on the BSE, NSESBI, SBI Card, Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals and Wipro are the 5 stocks that have witnessed a breakout in recent trading sessions as per the moving averages price action. These 5 stocks have witnessed a crossover of the 7-day Exponential Moving Average (7-EMA) over the 20-EMA, thus qualifying as a positive breakout for the near-term trend. The 7-day and the 26-day EMAs are used in identifying short-term trends in stocks. Crossover of the shorter-term EMA over the longer-term EMA in general signals a bullish signal for the respective stock and vice versa. All the 5 stocks mentioned above are currently trading above the 7- and 26-day EMAs, with positive crossovers. Here are the key levels to watch out for on these stocks.
SBICurrent Price: ₹822 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 21.7% Support: ₹816; ₹813; ₹798 Resistance: ₹860; ₹912; ₹953 The 7- and 26-day EMA of SBI stands at ₹816 and ₹813 levels, indicating likely support for the stock around these levels. The overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹798. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹860 in the near-term.
SBI CardCurrent Price: ₹855 Likely Target: ₹960 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹837; ₹815; ₹800 Resistance: ₹887 SBI Card seems on course to test the 100-Day Moving Average, which now stands at ₹887, and has been acting as a key hurdle since July 2025. Above which, the stock can potentially rally to ₹960 levels.
Canara BankCurrent Price: ₹111.70 Likely Target: ₹128.50 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹110; ₹108.50; ₹105.50 Resistance: ₹117.50; ₹120.50; ₹124.00 Canara Bank stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹105.50 levels; with interim support likely around ₹110 and ₹108.50 levels, shows the daily chart.
Tata ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹965 Likely Target: ₹1,200 Upside Potential: 24.4% Support: ₹955; ₹945; ₹920 Resistance: ₹972; ₹1,000; ₹1,030; ₹1,100 Tata Chemicals stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹955; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹945 and ₹920 levels.
WiproCurrent Price: ₹252 Likely Target: ₹295 Upside Potential: 17% Support: ₹249; ₹246; ₹239 Resistance: ₹260; ₹275 Wipro is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹239. Intermediate support for the stock is seen at ₹249 and ₹246 levels, wherein exists the 20- and 100-DMAs.
