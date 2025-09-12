Amazon expands QCom to Mumbai: Is it a threat to Eternal, Swiggy?

Brokerages back incumbents

Building an entirely new supply chain for QCom is seen as a significant challenge for Amazon. Early movers already enjoy strong customer recall, robust supply chains, and high engagement. Eternal (Blinkit) and Swiggy (Instamart) have established themselves as go-to platforms, ensuring consumer stickiness, Emkay noted.

Traction but limited disruption

Amazon has reported strong traction for ‘Now’, with 25 per cent M-o-M order growth in Bengaluru and Delhi, and a surge in Prime member shopping frequency, according to JM Financial.

However, analysts believe much of this early growth for late entrants like Amazon and Flipkart’s Minutes stems from cannibalisation of their own traditional e-commerce orders, rather than genuine market share gains.