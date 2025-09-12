The ₹18,000-crore repurchase of shares by Infosys is likely to see its large-cap peers follow suit with buybacks, in a sign of rewarding investors amid a plunge in the share value.

Infosys will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share, a 19.3 per cent premium to its closing share price of ₹1,509.50 on Thursday. This represents 2.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the company’s paid-up equity capital, the company said in a release late Thursday.

After the repurchase announcement by Infosys , more companies could announce buybacks, Abhishek Pathak, vice president, institutional research analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. "But it's important to see this for what it is, largely a way to return cash to shareholders, rather than a signal about the business cycle."

Large IT firms do buybacks every 18-24 months, and so it's a fairly routine process, Pathak added. "In fact, Infosys has clearly stated that it aims to return about 85 per cent of its free cash flows over a five-year period through a mix of semi-annual dividends, buybacks, and/or special dividends." The Bengaluru-based firm utilised ₹13,000 crore for its buyback back in 2017, via tender offer, repurchasing 113 million shares at an average price of ₹1,150 per share. In 2019, Infosys spent ₹8,260 crore to purchase 110.5 million shares for ₹747 per share in the open market. Similarly, in 2021 and 2022, the tech giant bought shares worth ₹9,200 crore (55.8 million shares) and ₹9,300 crore (60.4 million shares), respectively.

Those at CLSA, too, are aligned to this thought. Infosys' share buyback proposal, they said in a recent note, can trigger buyback talks at India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a confidence-building measure amid an overall weak demand environment. TCS's last five share buybacks show that they have provided technical support to the stock price from the initial announcement date until buyback closure, CLSA said. "TCS's last share buyback concluded in December 2023, and instead of paying a huge special dividend during the third quarter of FY26, we believe it may do a ₹200 million tender buyback."

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said earlier that the timing of the buyback is "interesting" and they see it as a "signal of stability", according to a Bloomberg report. The last buyback announcement and completion have been well over 12 months for Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, which makes them potential candidates to announce share buybacks, Morgan Stanley said. The buyback comes at a time when Infosys shares have declined 20 per cent so far this year. The broader IT index has fallen over 17 per cent, making it the worst-performing major sector, compared to a 5.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. TCS is down nearly 24 per cent, while Wipro stock has fallen by 16 per cent in 2025 so far amid modest earnings and US trade tariffs.