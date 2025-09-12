Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints higher start; US mkt close at new high; Infosys buyback in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE today, September 12, 2025:

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE today, September 12, 2025: Overnight, all three major US indices closed at record highs as investors betted rate cuts next week

SI Reporter New Delhi
September 12, 2025
Stock Market LIVE today, Friday, September 12, 2025: A positive start to Indian bourses is expected amid strong global cues and growing hopes of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 74 points higher at 25,179.  

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, tracking strength on Wall Street. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.65 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.56 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.15 per cent.
 
Overnight, all three major US indices closed at record highs, with the Dow Jones up 1.36 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.72 per cent, and the S&P 500 0.85 per cent.
 
Data released in the US on Thursday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month in August, hotter than the 0.3 per cent expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. On a year-on-year basis, CPI rose 2.9 per cent, in line with estimates. However, the usually crucial inflation report was overshadowed by weekly jobless claims, which recorded a surprise jump to the highest level since October 2021. Workers filing for unemployment benefits for the week ended September 6 increased by 27,000 to 263,000, compared with expectations of 235,000.
 
Back home, Infosys shares will be in focus after the board approved a proposal to buy back equity worth ₹18,000 crore at ₹1,800 per share, comprising 10 crore shares (2.41 per cent stake).

In the main board IPO category, Urban Co. IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO will close for application.   On the SME front, the basis of allotment of Taurian MPS IPO, Karbonsteel Engineering IPO, Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO and Krupalu Metals IPO will be finalised. Besides, shares of Sharvaya Metals, Vigor Plast India and Austere Systems will list. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a world where the biggest power has abandoned the well-accepted playbook, projecting future outcomes, even directionally, has become extremely difficult. The present state of United States-India relations would have been unimaginable at any point in recent decades.

Similarly, it is difficult to predict where things will be two quarters from now. America has imposed a prohibitive tariff of 50 per cent on imports from India, which will likely have a significant impact on the Indian economy, and the broader implications can go much beyond trade relations. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Morgan Stanley and Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) are among the investors that bought around 63 lakh shares worth Rs 438 crore of HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners through open market transactions, according to the NSE data.
 
Motilal Oswal MF and Plutus Wealth Management are the other two entities that bought shares in HCG. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday said Washington will finalise a trade deal with India as soon as New Delhi stops buying Russian oil.
 
“Well, we’re going to sort out India, once it stops buying Russian oil,” Lutnick told CNBC. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rally in precious metals continued into September. Gold spot prices tested $3,600/oz and futures surpassed $3,650/oz, due to a combination of weak jobs data from the US labour market and expectations that the US Federal Reserve may be inclined to ease.
 
The yellow metal gained more than 4 per cent in the first week of September, taking year-to-date gains above 36 per cent. Momentum accelerated as geopolitical risks intensified, with fresh Russian strikes in Ukraine. Disappointing US data fuelled the rally with very weak employment data. Weak labour data could trigger the Fed into three 25 bps cuts this year, weakening the dollar and lowering Treasury yields, which would be supportive of gold price. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 88.44 against the US dollar on  Thursday, pressured by strong demand from importers amid concerns over potential US tariffs.
 
So far in the current financial year (FY26), the rupee has depreciated 3.36 per cent against the dollar. In calendar year 2025, it has weakened 3.20 per cent, making it the worst- performing currency in Asia. On Wednesday, it had settled at  88.10 per dollar. READ MORE 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering of jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd got subscribed 8.24 times on the second day of share sale on Thursday.
 
The IPO received bids for 140,295,060 shares against 17016,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. READ MORE 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investor interest in overseas mutual fund (MF) schemes is reviving, driven by their widening near-term outperformance over domestic funds. In August, these schemes garnered net inflows of Rs 500 crore, the highest since October 2021. The net new account additions at 25,500 are also the highest in 19 months.
 
The strong inflows come despite most schemes being closed for subscription owing to the unavailability of regulatory headroom for overseas investments. READ MORE 

Asian markets traded higher, tracking strength on Wall Street.
  • Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.01 per cent
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.65 per cent.
  • Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.56 per cent.
  • South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.15 per cent.

Overnight, all three major US indices closed at record highs on hopes of rate cut by Federal Reserve next week.
  • Dow Jones closed 1.36 per cent higher.
  • Nasdaq settled 0.72 per cent higher.
  • S&P 500 ended 0.85 per cent higher.

Stock Market LIVE Updates:

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

