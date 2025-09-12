Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints higher start; US mkt close at new high; Infosys buyback in focus

Stock Market LIVE today, Friday, September 12, 2025: A positive start to Indian bourses is expected amid strong global cues and growing hopes of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 74 points higher at 25,179.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, tracking strength on Wall Street. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.01 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.65 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.56 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.15 per cent.

Overnight, all three major US indices closed at record highs, with the Dow Jones up 1.36 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.72 per cent, and the S&P 500 0.85 per cent.

Data released in the US on Thursday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month in August, hotter than the 0.3 per cent expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. On a year-on-year basis, CPI rose 2.9 per cent, in line with estimates. However, the usually crucial inflation report was overshadowed by weekly jobless claims, which recorded a surprise jump to the highest level since October 2021. Workers filing for unemployment benefits for the week ended September 6 increased by 27,000 to 263,000, compared with expectations of 235,000.

