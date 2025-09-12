Zydus Wellness hits new high on GST boost, zooms 35% in 1 month; here's why

Shares of Zydus Wellness hit a new high of ₹2,617.75, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s up move on a healthy outlook. In the past four trading days, the stock price of this packaged foods company has rallied 9 per cent.

Zydus Wellness is a leading Indian consumer company engaged in health and wellness segments with six of its eight brands are market leading brands viz. Sugar Free, Nutralite, Glucon-D, Nycil and Everyuth Skin care range, Max Protein – Rite Bite. It is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution and sale of its products.

Meanwhile, the global digital Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) market is experiencing strong momentum, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7–9 per cent through 2030, reaching an estimated $50 - 60 billion by the end of the decade. This growth is being driven by rising health consciousness, increasing preventive healthcare adoption, and the expansion of e-commerce and digital health platforms.

The company’s six products viz. Complan, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Nycil, RiteBite – Max Protein and SugarFree including D’lite brands will have a revised GST rate of 5 per cent. Additionally, some of the company’s other brands, such as I’m Lite and Ready-to-drink Glucon-D Activors, will continue to remain under the 5 per cent GST regime.

By 2027, the total revenue of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is expected to reach nearly ₹53.4 trillion ($615.87 billion), reflecting a CAGR of 22.76 per cent from 2021. Recent quarters have seen positive momentum, with the October–December, 2024 period recording a 10.6% sales value growth – the highest in four quarters. CRISIL forecasts 7-9 per cent revenue growth for the FMCG sector in the current FY2025-26, driven by increased volume and rural demand recovery, Zydus Wellness said in its FY25 annual report.

Fixed September 18, 2025 as record date for stock split

Zydus Wellness has fixed September 18, 2025 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, into 5 equity shares of ₹2.