Breakout stocks to buy today, Sep 25: NTPC, Amber, Tata Consumer

Buy TATACONSUM |CMP ₹1,140 |SL ₹1,112 |TGT ₹1,200

Tata Consumer has retested its breakout from a falling supply trendline with strong follow-through volumes, confirming the breakout’s validity. The stock is showing signs of renewed strength as the RSI is trending higher, indicating improving momentum. The overall price structure suggests room for further upside in the near term.

(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is the head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)