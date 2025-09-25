Home / Markets / News / SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

SME listing euphoria fades in 2025 as regulatory oversight sharpens

Only nine SME stocks achieved a maximum listing day gain of 99 per cent over their issue price in 2025, as against 69 stocks last year

analysts linked a slowdown in the secondary market momentum to the weak primary market debuts (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:05 AM IST
The listing-day euphoria among India's small and medium enterprises (SME) seem to be losing steam, with debut-day losses rising sharply in calendar year 2025 amid tighter regulatory oversight.
 
Of the 165 companies that have cumulatively mobilised ₹8,192 crore on SME platforms on the national bourses, 61 companies (37 per cent) ended below the issue price on their listing day this year.
 
By contrast, 227 firms raised ₹8,479 crore on SME platforms in CY-2024, of which just 21 firms (9 per cent) debuted at a loss, according to data compiled by Business Standard.
 
Furthermore, only nine SME stocks achieved a maximum listing day gain of over 99 per cent against their issue price in 2025, as against 69 stocks last year. Notably, stocks witnessed listing premiums of over 400 per cent last year, prompting caution among market participants.
   
Winsol Engineers saw a listing day gain of 411 per cent last year, while Maxposure, GP Eco Solutions, Medicamen Organics, and Kay Cee Energy & Infra saw over 300 per cent gains.

Tighter regulatory noose

The rise in debut-day losses and the moderation in listing premiums this year follow the exchanges' move to impose a 90-per cent cap on SME stock listings, effective July 2024. The bourses also introduced a (–) 20 per cent floor below issue price for the pre-open, effective August 2025.
 
The upper and the lower caps in SME listings cap, and increased regulatory tightening by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are the "two forces that have reset the day-one math," according to Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. The cap in listings, he said, kills the extreme gap-ups that characterised 2024 and makes opening prints far more disciplined.
 
With the 90 per cent pre-open ceiling binding, the grey-market premium no longer teleports into triple-digit day-one gains. The jump in red listings, therefore, signals a market that's pricing risk more rationally, not abandoning SMEs," he added.
 
Earlier, SME IPOs offered outsized listing-day returns, with some stocks doubling on debut. But the 90 per cent cap on pre-open pricing, analysts believe, has reduced the speculative appeal of SME offerings.
 
"The retail frenzy in the SME space has not waned. The average number of IPO applications is still higher than last year, showing strong retail participation. But the 90 per cent cap and aggressive IPO pricing have dampened post-listing momentum," said Rahul Kumar Jha, principal - public equities at Bay Capital Partners. 

Secondary market blues spill over to new listings

That apart, analysts linked a slowdown in the secondary market momentum to the weak primary market debuts. Nearly 45 per cent of the stocks listed in 2024 and 2025 still trade below their issue price.
 
Markets have not been working well, especially in the secondary segment, and IPOs in the primary market usually boom when there is liquidity, explained Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities.
 
While the 90-per cent listing cap curbed excessive retail frenzy, this may have added caution, Jain said.
 
"But this was not the primary reason for subdued participation. The overarching driver remains overall market sentiment," she said.
 
Bay Capital's Jha also echoed this view that many SME companies have struggled in the first half of the calendar year amid global market volatility and weaker business performance, leading to concerns about sustainability post-listing.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

