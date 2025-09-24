Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital, Groww: BFSI sector gears up for ₹58,000-crore IPO push

Tata Capital, Groww: BFSI sector gears up for ₹58,000-crore IPO push

The financial sector pipeline is dominated by Tata Capital's ₹17,000 crore issue, followed by ICICI Prudential Asset Management and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:05 AM IST
As initial public offerings (IPOs) in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector gain momentum, analysts said that regulatory mandates are the key trigger amid a historically lower participation rate in primary markets.  
 
So far this calendar year 2025 (CY25), three BFSI companies have raised ₹16,765 crore, accounting for 21.4 per cent of total IPO proceeds, according to PRIME Database. Looking ahead, 15 companies in this space, the highest among sectors, are set to raise nearly ₹58,000 crore from a total pipeline of over ₹2.7 trillion.
 
The financial sector pipeline is dominated by Tata Capital's ₹17,000 crore issue, followed by ICICI Prudential Asset Management at ₹10,200 crore and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, at ₹6,000 crore, reports suggest.
 
A key factor shaping the BFSI pipeline is regulation with several categories of financial entities facing mandatory listing requirements or at least strong nudges to get listed, Pranav Haldea, managing director at PRIME Database Group said. Insurance companies, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and ARCs have guidelines from the regulators to get listed, he said. “A lot of what you see is regulatory-driven.”
 
"Regulators are clearly asking many of these companies to comply with compulsory listing, and as they achieve scale, they are going ahead with IPOs," Ashutosh Mishra, institutional equities research at Ashika Credit Capital, said. "There is no other reason beyond regulatory requirements and the fact that BFSI companies always need capital for growth." 
Source: PRIME Database
 
On a broader scale, 163 companies plan to raise ₹2.70 trillion through IPOs over the coming months. Of these, 78 have received the green signal from the capital market regulator, while 85 are awaiting the nod.
 
That said, as companies in the BFSI space prepare for IPOs, industry experts caution that the headline numbers need to be seen in the context of the overall pipeline.
 
Data shows that BFSI’s dominance in the IPO market has been declining. In 2020, one-third of all issues came from the sector, accounting for 60 per cent of total funds raised. In 2021, it was 38 per cent, while in the following two years it was 46 per cent and 15 per cent.
 
The shift reflects the rise of new-age technology companies on one hand and traditional promoter-driven family businesses on the other, which have dominated the IPO market in recent years, Haldea said. 

Fintech companies

Within the BFSI space, new-age fintech companies like Groww and Pine Labs also take centre stage, with the two set to raise nearly ₹12,000 crore. Mishra added that fintech firms are also entering the fray, with several expected to launch IPOs in the coming months.
 
This sector has grown rapidly, with consolidation across broking and payments leaving only a few strong players, analysts said. Private equity ownership is also a driver for fintech listings. With funds looking for exits, IPOs are often the preferred route, Haldea said. “But unlike earlier years, IPO investors are no longer backing loss-making startups without a clear path to profitability.”
 
While the IPO prospects of these fintechs draw attention, experts say retail investors are largely indifferent to whether an issue comes from a tech-driven company or a traditional financial player.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

