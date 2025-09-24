Tata Capital, Groww: BFSI sector gears up for ₹58,000-crore IPO push

"Regulators are clearly asking many of these companies to comply with compulsory listing, and as they achieve scale, they are going ahead with IPOs," Ashutosh Mishra, institutional equities research at Ashika Credit Capital, said. "There is no other reason beyond regulatory requirements and the fact that BFSI companies always need capital for growth."

A key factor shaping the BFSI pipeline is regulation with several categories of financial entities facing mandatory listing requirements or at least strong nudges to get listed, Pranav Haldea, managing director at PRIME Database Group said. Insurance companies, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and ARCs have guidelines from the regulators to get listed, he said. “A lot of what you see is regulatory-driven.”

Source: PRIME Database

On a broader scale, 163 companies plan to raise ₹2.70 trillion through IPOs over the coming months. Of these, 78 have received the green signal from the capital market regulator, while 85 are awaiting the nod.

That said, as companies in the BFSI space prepare for IPOs, industry experts caution that the headline numbers need to be seen in the context of the overall pipeline.

Data shows that BFSI’s dominance in the IPO market has been declining. In 2020, one-third of all issues came from the sector, accounting for 60 per cent of total funds raised. In 2021, it was 38 per cent, while in the following two years it was 46 per cent and 15 per cent.