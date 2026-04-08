West Asia crisis: Brent above $100 could slice corporate margins by half

For instance, operating margins of BS1000 companies improved from 15.1 per cent of revenues in 2022-23 (FY23) to a record 19 per cent during April–December 2025 (nine months of 2025-26/9MFY26). Over the same period, Brent crude prices were up 32 per cent, averaging $95.3 per barrel in FY23 and $64.8 in 9MFY26. In contrast, when crude prices more than doubled between 2020-21 (FY21) and FY23, corporate margins fell roughly 390 basis points (bps), from 19.01 per cent in FY21 to 15.13 per cent in FY23.