Coal India gains hinge on higher e-auction volumes, demand recovery

The company reported production of 84.5 mt in March, up 13.1 per cent M-o-M but down 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) both disappointed, leading to production declines. Offtake was 69.5 mt for March, up 12.1 per cent M-o-M and up 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y, and it was 744 mt for FY26, down 2 per cent Y-o-Y versus 759 mt in FY25. CIL has a 1 billion mt (bmt) volume target, and it will be looking to boost production from FY26 levels to 815 mt in FY27, and maintain 5 per cent production growth in future, assuming power demand grows at 6-7 per cent.