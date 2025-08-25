Brigade Ent up 3% on launching ₹950-cr project in Bengaluru; Buy or sell?

Brigade Enterprises shares rose 2.8 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹989 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched “Brigade Lakecrest”, a residential project, in Bengaluru.

In a year, Brigade Enterprises shares have lost 16.6 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.

Brigade Enterprises launches Brigade Lakecrest

The Brigade Group announced the launch of its latest residential offering, Brigade Lakecrest, located in Bhattarahalli Lake on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru. Brigade Lakecrest will be developed under a Joint Development model, with a total development area of approximately 9.33 lakh square feet and a projected revenue potential of over ₹950 crore.

The project has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approval as of June 24, 2025, with a scheduled completion in March 2030.

The project will feature 604 premium 1, 2, and 3 BHK residences with balconies.

“This development enhances our already strong presence in Bengaluru in a key submarket with excellent social infrastructure as well as growth potential. With its premium positioning and connectivity, Brigade Lakecrest strengthens our growth pipeline and reinforces our focus on sustainable expansion across South India,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.