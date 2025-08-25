In May, SMBC proposed to acquire a 13.19 per cent stake from the State Bank of India and a 6.81 per cent stake from seven other banks, totalling 20 per cent, for ₹13,483 crore.

The approval is valid for one year. RBI further clarified that pursuant to the said acquisition, SMBC would not be treated as a promoter of the bank.

As of June 2025, domestic banks collectively held 33.7 per cent of YES Bank. SBI remained the largest single shareholder with a 23.96 per cent stake, while foreign investors CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings held 4.22 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively. At 9:27 AM, YES Bank’s share price was trading 2.59 per cent higher at ₹19.7 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 81,546.1. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹62,111.67 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹24.84 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹16.02.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In a year, YES bank shares have lost 20 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent. How will YES Bank benefit from SMBC’s acquisition? Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes higher stakeholding of Sumitomo will add new blood to YES Bank. It will also improve corporate governance and strengthen the bank's finances. He added: There will not be overnight changes, but a steady turnaround in the financial performance can be expected. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's acquisition of up to 24.99 per cent stake in YES Bank will create a win-win scenario for both institutions, with the Japanese lender expanding its India presence while YES Bank gains strategic support for growth, according to market analysts.