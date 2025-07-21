Home / Markets / News / BSE Midcap index in focus: L&T Fin, UPL at 52-week high, see stock strategy

BSE Midcap index in focus: L&T Fin, UPL at 52-week high, see stock strategy

At 01:37 PM, BSE Midcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.55 per cent, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 0.09 per cent gain in the BSE Smallcap index.

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap
premium
The BSE Midcap index was up 0.55 per cent,
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of midcap companies were in focus on Monday, with the BSE Midcap index outperforming the broader market in intra-day trade, driven by a rally of over 2 per cent in stocks such as L&T Finance, UPL, Jindal Stainless, Supreme Industries, and Ashok Leyland.
 
As of 01:37 PM: BSE Midcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.55 per cent, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 0.09 per cent gain in the BSE Smallcap index.
 
In the past month, BSE Midcap indeed has gained 3.3 per cent, as against a marginal 0.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. However, the BSE Smallcap index has rallied 5 per cent during the period.
 
Dalmia Bharat, Muthoot Finance, UPL, Vishal Mega Mart and L&T Finance from the BSE Midcap index have hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade today.

Stocks driving the rally

Among the individual stocks, L&T Finance has surged 5 per cent to ₹212.75 after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a steady performance in June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) with visible recovery in rural portfolios.
 
Business growth remained a tad slower, excluding acquired portfolio. Collection efficiency remained steady in rural finance, though management commentary is awaited on future trend, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Shares of UPL hit a 52-week high of ₹712.75, soaring 4 per cent in intra-day trade. The stock price of pesticides & agrochemicals has rallied 12 per cent on a healthy business outlook.
 
Looking ahead, domestic growth of crop protection market in FY26 is expected to gain momentum, driven by favourable monsoon forecasts, stable commodity prices, and robust sowing activity.
 
On the export front, a recovery is projected in the second half of FY26, as international markets stabilise and inventory destocking by distribution channels nears completion. However, historically low realisations will continue to weigh on growth, preventing a return to the double-digit figures. This comes despite ongoing pricing pressures from oversupply in China, albeit less acute than last year. This trend is expected to persist, resulting in fewer inventory write-offs.  
 
Moreover, improved volumes should bolster the sector’s profitability. Operating margins are also on a slow path to recovery. Controlled debt and a gradual rebound in operating profitability will help sustain stable debt-protection metrics over the near to medium term, UPL said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Share price of Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) was up 4 per cent to ₹871.1 in intra-day trade. In the past month, the stock has rallied 19 per cent. NAM India is a leading asset manager with a strong track record in India. The company provides a diverse range of investment products, including Mutual Funds, ETFs, Managed Accounts (including AIF and PMS), Offshore Business and GIFT City products, serving a wide base of investors.
 
Given the low level of Mutual Fund penetration in India (only 4 per cent of India’s population invests), there exists a vast growth opportunity going forward. This will be further amplified as India continues down its path to become the third largest economy in the world, which will see a gradual increase in Per Capita Income for the population (currently at only $2,500), NAM India said.
 
Analysts at InCred Equities said they appreciate the overall healthy scheme-wise delivery by the industry, which, in turn, continues to attract equity asset under management (AUM). 
 
The brokerage firm believes the following key catalysts will continue to aid the inflow momentum - improving capital market sentiment and rising purchasing power, especially of the younger demographic segment, and falling interest rates. Healthy equity fund inflows are aiding the yield movement, and analysts expect overall yields to remain healthy in the medium term.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emkay Global bets on SMIDs, reduces largecap holding on valuation concerns

Infosys Q1 preview: Profit to dip QoQ even as revenue rises; view estimates

Premium

Reliance shares slip 2% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

Savy Infra IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, QIBs lead demand; GMP at 12%

Ircon International share price increases 4% on multiple deal wins; details

Topics :stock market tradingMarket LensBuzzing stocksBSE Midcap indexL&T FinanceUPLMuthoot FinanceMarkets Sensex NiftyIndia Inc earnings

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story