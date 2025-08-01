Brokerages size up US's trade punch: Tariff impact seen as limited

Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods rattled markets, with the BSE Sensex dropping nearly 800 points intraday before staging a smart recovery. Brokerages are hopeful that the final tariff may land lower — 15–20% — as both nations continue to negotiate a solution. Here’s how brokerages are reading the situation:

Goldman Sachs

· A 25% tariff, if enforced, would moderately dent earnings due to India’s low export exposure

· Only 2% of MSCI India’s total revenues come from goods exports

· Every 5-percentage point increase in US tariffs could shave 80 basis points off MSCI India earnings per share (EPS)

· If fully imposed, the new tariffs could lead to a 2% EPS hit · No change in EPS growth forecast: 12% for 2025 and 14% for 2026 · Indian equities have underperformed emerging market peers by 15 percentage points year-to-date; underperformance may continue short term Nomura · The 25% tariff is likely temporary; a final rate in the 15–20% range is more probable · A US trade delegation is expected in India by end-August · India remains a long-term beneficiary of the China+1 shift

· Higher US tariffs pose downside risk to RBI’s 2025-26 GDP growth target of 6.5% · RBI’s rate-cutting cycle isn’t over: Nomura expects 25-basis point cuts in October and December, ending 2025 at 5% · Risks are tilted towards deeper rate cuts Bernstein · Services remain untouched for now, sparing India a deeper macro hit · India trails in global trade deals; UK, EU, Japan, and Indonesia have more favourable terms · Vietnam’s effective tariff is 20%; India looks less attractive in the trade pecking order

· If China settles at a 34% tariff, the India-China spread shrinks, weakening India’s China+1 advantage Angel One · Export-oriented stocks may underperform near term · Investor sentiment likely to remain cautious until trade talks improve · Foreign portfolio investors may adopt a wait-and-watch stance or pivot to sector rotation · Expect a shift in investor focus towards domestic growth themes: consumption, infrastructure, and financials PL Capital · The tariff move goes beyond trade: it’s deeply geopolitical, tied to post–Operation Sindoor tensions

· Possible retaliation for India’s defence pivot away from the US · Viewed as a bullying tactic the US has used on countries like Canada · Increased near-term uncertainty and volatility expected · Export-heavy firms may see higher volatility; defensives like domestic consumption, healthcare, infrastructure, capital goods, asset management companies, and private banks could provide a defensive hedge Barclays · The 25% tariff is unlikely to impact GDP growth meaningfully; estimated impact around 30 basis points · Short-term pressure on markets expected to persist