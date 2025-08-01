Home / Markets / News / Brokerages size up US's trade punch: Tariff impact seen as limited

Brokerages size up US's trade punch: Tariff impact seen as limited

Brokerages are hopeful that the final tariff may land lower - 15-20% - as both nations continue to negotiate a solution

trade punch
premium
Indian equities have underperformed emerging market peers by 15 percentage points year-to-date; underperformance may continue short term
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian goods rattled markets, with the BSE Sensex dropping nearly 800 points intraday before staging a smart recovery. Brokerages are hopeful that the final tariff may land lower — 15–20% — as both nations continue to negotiate a solution. Here’s how brokerages are reading the situation: 
Goldman Sachs 
·         A 25% tariff, if enforced, would moderately dent earnings due to India’s low export exposure
 
·         Only 2% of MSCI India’s total revenues come from goods exports
 
·         Every 5-percentage point increase in US tariffs could shave 80 basis points off MSCI India earnings per share (EPS)
 
·         If fully imposed, the new tariffs could lead to a 2% EPS hit
 
·         No change in EPS growth forecast: 12% for 2025 and 14% for 2026
 
·         Indian equities have underperformed emerging market peers by 15 percentage points year-to-date; underperformance may continue short term
 
Nomura
 
·         The 25% tariff is likely temporary; a final rate in the 15–20% range is more probable
 
·         A US trade delegation is expected in India by end-August
 
·         India remains a long-term beneficiary of the China+1 shift
 
·         Higher US tariffs pose downside risk to RBI’s 2025-26 GDP growth target of 6.5%
 
·         RBI’s rate-cutting cycle isn’t over: Nomura expects 25-basis point cuts in October and December, ending 2025 at 5%
 
·         Risks are tilted towards deeper rate cuts
 
Bernstein
 
·         Services remain untouched for now, sparing India a deeper macro hit
 
·         India trails in global trade deals; UK, EU, Japan, and Indonesia have more favourable terms
 
·         Vietnam’s effective tariff is 20%; India looks less attractive in the trade pecking order
 
·         If China settles at a 34% tariff, the India-China spread shrinks, weakening India’s China+1 advantage
 
Angel One
 
·         Export-oriented stocks may underperform near term
 
·         Investor sentiment likely to remain cautious until trade talks improve
 
·         Foreign portfolio investors may adopt a wait-and-watch stance or pivot to sector rotation
 
·         Expect a shift in investor focus towards domestic growth themes: consumption, infrastructure, and financials
 
PL Capital
 
·         The tariff move goes beyond trade: it’s deeply geopolitical, tied to post–Operation Sindoor tensions
 
·         Possible retaliation for India’s defence pivot away from the US
 
·         Viewed as a bullying tactic the US has used on countries like Canada
 
·         Increased near-term uncertainty and volatility expected
 
·         Export-heavy firms may see higher volatility; defensives like domestic consumption, healthcare, infrastructure, capital goods, asset management companies, and private banks could provide a defensive hedge
 
Barclays
 
·         The 25% tariff is unlikely to impact GDP growth meaningfully; estimated impact around 30 basis points
 
·         Short-term pressure on markets expected to persist
 
·         The rupee looks oversold; February high near 88 remains a strong resistance
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Motors may struggle on growth, synergy fronts with Iveco buy

Brigade Hotel Ventures shares drop over 5 pc in market debut trade

Market rally ends as Sensex, Nifty fall on FPI selloff, weak earnings

Microsoft goes past $4 trillion m-cap, second to achieve feat after Nvidia

Premium

Markets shrug off Trump tariff threat, end slightly lower after recovery

Topics :Donald TrumpBrokeragesUS tariffsMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story