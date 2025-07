Brigade Hotel Ventures shares drop over 5 pc in market debut trade

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd on Thursday ended with a discount of over 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 90.

The stock began trading at Rs 82, down 8.88 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 9.45 per cent to Rs 81.49. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 85.40 apiece, a decline of 5.11 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 81.10, a discount of 9.88 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 85.32, down 5.2 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,243.86 crore.

The initial share sale of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd fetched 4.48 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday. The initial public offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 85-90 per share. Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 468.14 crore will be used for the payment of debt, Rs 107.52 crore will be utilised for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.