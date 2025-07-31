Microsoft goes past $4 trillion m-cap, second to achieve feat after Nvidia

Microsoft on Thursday became the second company - after Nvidia - to go past $4 trillion mark in market valuation. The milestone came after the Redmond-based tech giant posted quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

On Wednesday, Microsoft posted annual revenue of $75 billion for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (April-June), up 34 per cent, for its flagship cloud computing platform-Azure.

The first company to cross the $4 trillion mark was chip giant Nvidia in July 2025.

Shares of Microsoft were up 6.6% at $546.33 in morning trading.