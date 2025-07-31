Home / Markets / News / Microsoft goes past $4 trillion m-cap, second to achieve feat after Nvidia

Microsoft goes past $4 trillion m-cap, second to achieve feat after Nvidia

On Wednesday, the tech giant posted the annual revenue of $75 billion for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (April-June) for its flagship cloud computing platform-Azure

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Microsoft logo, Microsoft(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Microsoft on Thursday became the second company - after Nvidia - to go past $4 trillion mark in market valuation. The milestone came after the Redmond-based tech giant posted quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations. 
 
On Wednesday, Microsoft posted annual revenue of $75 billion for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (April-June), up 34 per cent, for its flagship cloud computing platform-Azure.
 
The first company to cross the $4 trillion mark was chip giant Nvidia in July 2025.
 
Shares of Microsoft were up 6.6% at $546.33 in morning trading.

Topics :MicrosoftMarkets

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

