BSE announces change in licensing requirements for mkt data products

BSE Ltd on Monday said it will directly manage the licensing of its market data products for international clients starting January 1, 2027, a function currently handled by Deutsche Borse AG.

International clients will continue to receive BSE Market Data Products from BSE starting January 1, 2027, with no interruption in service, the exchange said in a statement.

BSE and Deutsche Borse AG are working together to ensure a smooth transition throughout the migration process. There will be no change for clients based out of India, who will continue to access market data products directly from BSE.

In October 2013, BSE and Deutsche Borse AG entered into a market data service agreement for licensing BSE market data products to all international clients. Under this agreement, Deutsche Borse AG was responsible for sales and marketing of all BSE market data products to customers outside of India, while BSE serves all the domestic clients directly.