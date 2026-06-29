Persistent upbeat about its biggest M&A bet with €1 billion Nagarro deal

Kalra remained confident on that, stressing on the complimentary capabilities that the merged entity will bring especially in geographies of Europe and West Asia, verticals like industrial and consumer and other capabilities where Persistent has a very small presence.
Analysts were more concerned about Nagarro’s flat growth over the last few years with total revenue of 1 billion euros and 18.4 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last five years. Persistent, in comparison, grew at about 24 per cent. Multiple brokerage houses said they would await greater clarity on integration, cost synergies, and the path toward margin convergence, given Nagarro's lower profitability.