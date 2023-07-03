BSE mulls another buyback, board to meet on July 6; shares soar

If the board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017.

BSE Ltd (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday said its board will meet on July 6 to mull a buy back proposal. The announcement sent its stock soaring. Shares of BSE—listed solely on the NSE—rose 9.8 per cent to finish at Rs 668.