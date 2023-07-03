Home / Markets / News / BSE mulls another buyback, board to meet on July 6; shares soar

BSE mulls another buyback, board to meet on July 6; shares soar

If the board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country's only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017

Samie Modak Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSE Ltd (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday said its board will meet on July 6 to mull a buy back proposal. The announcement sent its stock soaring. Shares of BSE—listed solely on the NSE—rose 9.8 per cent to finish at Rs 668. 
If the board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017.

Previously, BSE has done a Rs 166-crore open market buy back in 2018 at Rs 822 per share (unadjusted price). In 2019, the exchange did a tender route buyback worth Rs 460 crore, when it repurchased its shares at Rs 680 apiece.

At the end of financial year 2022-23 (FY23), BSE was sitting on cash of little over Rs 3,000 crore. Currently, the cash-rich exchange commands a market cap of around Rs 9,000 crore. 

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Buyback buzz sees BSE shares gain 9.8%; Senco Gold raises Rs 122 crore

Slow & steady: From 60,000 to 65,000, benchmark Sensex takes 438 days

Cash market volumes surge to 14-month high in June amid a bull run

Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism for UltraTech Cement

GIFT Nifty begins India journey, first day turnover tops $1 billion

Topics :BSEshare market

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story