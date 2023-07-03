Home / Markets / Stock Market News / UltraTech Cement: Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism

UltraTech Cement: Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism

While India's largest cement maker is adding capacities to gain market-share, margins are also seen improving

Devangshu Datta
Premium
UltraTech Cement

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cement is one sector where investors have been taking positions on the hope that demand would see a revival in the 2023-24 financial year (FY24), given a rebound in the realty sector as well as a strong budgetary focus on infrastructure.
Indeed, every cement major has been committed to capex to increase capacity in anticipation of rising demand. 

Another reason for optimism has been a softening of input costs. Energy costs, in particular, are down -- especially petcoke costs -- and cement production is energy-intensive and requires pet-coke as fuel. On average, the reduction should translate into savings of at least Rs 300 per tonne. Lower crude costs should also translate into lower transport costs and transport too is a significant cost for any cement company.
Market-leader UltraTech Cement claims around 90 per cent capacity utilisation in first quarter (Q1) of FY24 when it had a total production of 29.96 MT or million tonnes (combined grey and white cement) which is 20 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) on Q1FY23 and down 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Q4FY23. Given seasonal fluctuations in the pace of construction, these are positive numbers. The all-India average price of cement remains stable though Q1 is down about 1-2 per cent QoQ. Given strong volume growth, YoY rise in Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) could be substantially up.

UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC), and white cement in India. Excluding China, it is also the third-largest cement producer in the world and commands a market share of 22 per cent (in terms of capacity) in India. It is expanding existing annual capacity from 130 MT to 155 MT which will get operational in phases over FY24-FY26.
The company reported robust Q4FY23 results with higher volumes and stringent control over operating costs. The ongoing capacity expansion, superior cost controls, and improving demand should result in the company reporting revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax or PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent, 24 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, during FY23-FY25. The volume growth will be around 10 per cent CAGR and realisation should improve by 1 per cent CAGR during FY23-FY25. The implications are that it should also gain some market-share. 

The Ebitda margins could grow from 17 per cent in FY23 to 22 per cent by FY25. Consequently, Ebitda per tonne would also improve by 30 per cent over this period to about Rs 1,300. The company exhibits a healthy financial position with low debt to equity, high interest coverage ratio, and positive cash flows. Despite capex, the balance should remain very healthy. 
The firm’s stock has gained over 7 per cent in the last one month. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 8,499.70 during intraday trade on Monday, before closing at Rs 8,463.10 on the BSE. The enterprise value/Ebitda ratio is at around 18x which is admittedly on the high side for the industry but it is a market leader.

At least one analyst sees a target price of around Rs 10,000. According to Bloomberg, 15 out of 18 analysts polled since June have a ‘buy’/’outperform’/’overweight’, one is ‘neutral’ and two have a ‘sell’/’reduce’. Their average target price for the stock is Rs 8,575 apiece.

Also Read

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

Cement shares in focus; UltraTech hits 52-week high, Ambuja surges 4%

Grasim, UltraTech: Cement stocks eye up to 10% upside on GST review

Cement trades weak on profit-booking; UltraTech dips 3% post Q3 results

A crystal-ball gaze into second half of calendar 2023's fortunes

$7.5 bn derivative trade shifts to India as SGX feud comes to end

Sprint to a marathon: Longest monthly winning run for MKTS since Oct 2021

Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 cr commitment; NDR files for Rs 1k-cr InvIT

Power Grid stock may be fully pricing in near-term growth prospects

Topics :UltraTech CementUltraTechCement demandstock markets

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story