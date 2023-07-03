UltraTech Cement: Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism

Market-leader UltraTech Cement claims around 90 per cent capacity utilisation in first quarter (Q1) of FY24 when it had a total production of 29.96 MT or million tonnes (combined grey and white cement) which is 20 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) on Q1FY23 and down 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Q4FY23. Given seasonal fluctuations in the pace of construction, these are positive numbers. The all-India average price of cement remains stable though Q1 is down about 1-2 per cent QoQ. Given strong volume growth, YoY rise in Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) could be substantially up.

Another reason for optimism has been a softening of input costs. Energy costs, in particular, are down -- especially petcoke costs -- and cement production is energy-intensive and requires pet-coke as fuel. On average, the reduction should translate into savings of at least Rs 300 per tonne. Lower crude costs should also translate into lower transport costs and transport too is a significant cost for any cement company.