BSE up 3% on hiking transaction charges for Sensex, Bankex contract options

This comes after India's markets regulator Sebi sought a higher regulatory fee structure for options contracts, which could eat into the exchange's profits

(Photo: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:19 AM IST
Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) scaled up to 3.2 per cent at Rs 2,880 a piece on the NSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. In comparison the Nifty 50 index rose 0.21 per cent at 22,654 levels. This came after the BSE announced on Tuesday that it is set to increase transaction charges on its two most popular options contracts based on indexes Sensex and Bankex from May 13. 

In a statement, the exchange delineated that it will increase charges across various turnover slabs by 24 per cent to 32 per cent.

This comes after India's markets regulator Sebi sought a higher regulatory fee structure for options contracts, which could eat into the exchange's profits. BSE estimated the total demand from the Securities and Exchange Board of India at Rs 165 crore. 

Between May 13 and May 31, the premium turnover of these contracts will be aggregated, and transaction charges will be imposed according to the slab, calculated on an incremental turnover basis. 

Starting from June, premium turnover will continue to be aggregated, and transaction charges will be applied based on the slab, determined by the month-on-month incremental turnover.

According to reports, since re-entering the index options market in May 2023, BSE has witnessed a significant increase in options volumes. As of March, its notional turnover has reached around 20 percent of NSE's notional turnover. However, BSE's premium turnover lags behind, standing at only 8 percent of NSE's premium turnover.

Additionally, the exchange has shifted the stock derivative expiry day from the last Thursday of the month to the second Thursday of each month. This adjustment will take effect from July 1.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

