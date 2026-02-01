Budget impact: Container Corporation jumps 4% on proposed ₹10,000 cr outlay

Associate Sponsors

Budget 2026 impact: Container Corporation rose over 4 per cent after the FM proposed ₹10,000 crore outlay for container manufacturing in the Union Budget.

Container Corporation stock rose 4% after Budget 2026 proposed ₹10,000 crore outlay for container manufacturing on Sunday.
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
Container Corporation stock jumped to a high of ₹524 in intra-day trade on the BSE after the finance minister proposed ₹10,000 crore outlay for the sector.  Presenting the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman container manufacturing with ₹10,000 crore outlay in Budget 2026. The scheme aims to help India build a strong and globally competitive container manufacturing industry. READ MORE    Container Corporation of India, is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, and holds a dominant position in India's container rail freight industry.  At 11:30 AM, the stock pared some gains, and quoted 2.8 per cent higher at ₹516 on the BSE. The counter saw trades of around 1.08 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 78,000 shares on the exchange.  Recently, Container Corporation had hit a 52-week low of ₹473 on January 27. At today's high point, the stock has rallied nearly 11 per cent from the lows. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹652 on June 5, 2025.  On the earnings front, Container Corporation reported an 8.9 per cent increase in net profit at ₹333.90 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 as against ₹366.60 crore in the year ago period.  The company's revenue grew by 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,307 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹2,208 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 10.3% YoY to ₹513 crore.  Container Corporation announced an interim dividend of ₹3.40 per share, and has fixed February 9 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the said dividend.  That apart, the company in an exchange filing informed that one of its independent directors Shri R C Paul Kanagaraj resigned with effect January 30, 2026. 
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

