BSE, Angel One slide upto 6% as tax worries hit stocks ahead of Budget 2026

Angel One, BSE, Central Depository Services (India), IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management share prices declined in early trade on Sunday. The markets are conducting a special session today as the government is set to present Union Budget 2026 at 11:00 AM.

Why did stockbroking stocks decline today?

Stock-broking stocks, such as BSE, Angel One Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, declined in the special trade session amid nervousness ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 announcement. Any change in securities transaction tax will likely have implications for the volume and earnings of these companies.

As per PTI report, industry participants have sought exemption from the long-term capital gains taxation (LTCG). They have also flagged caution against any hike in securities transaction fees.

Brokers like Angel One, and Nuvama Wealth Management earn from volume, while Central Depository Services (India) earns a fee for every transaction. A hike in the securities transaction tax may hit trading volumes, as it discourages trading.