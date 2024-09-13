Bull spread strategy recommended for Nifty Bank by HDFC Securities today

-- Bank Nifty has broken out from the downward sloping trendline adjoining the highs of 04-July-2024 and 03-Sept-2024

-- Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned positive as it has closed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating bullish trend.

- Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Put writing is seen at 51,000-51,500 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)