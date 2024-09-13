Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests buying this stock today; details

-- Stock price has broken out on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline with rise in volumes.

-- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly chart.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)