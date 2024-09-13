Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests buying this stock today; details

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests buying this stock today; details

Long build up is seen in the M&M Finance Futures during the September series till now where we have seen 7 per cent rise in Open interest with price rising by 5 per cent.

share market stock market trading
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on M&M Finance
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1) Buy M&M Finance (26-Sept Expiry) 330 Call at Rs 8.7 & simultaneously sell 340 Call at Rs 5.20

Lot Size 2.000

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.5 (Rs 7000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 13,000 If M&M Finance closes at or above Rs 340 on 26 Sept expiry.

More From This Section

Peak XV Partners, other PE funds sell 7.94% in Mamaearth for Rs 1,276 cr

Sebi warns investors against fraudulent activities by unregistered entity

Sebi asks exchanges, market infra institutions to ensure minimal data loss

Premium

Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

Don't chase housing financing stocks due to Bajaj Housing Fin IPO: Analysts


Breakeven Point Rs 333.5

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.86

Approx margin required Rs 23,000

Rationale:

-- Long build up is seen in the M&M Finance Futures during the September series till now where we have seen 7 per cent rise in Open interest with price rising by 5 per cent.

-- Stock price has broken out on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline with rise in volumes.

-- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly chart.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Check support, resistance & other levels here

Crude Oil: Check trading strategy, target price and other key levels here

Nifty IT index shows bullish trend on charts; check trading strategy here

Axis Securities recommends buying these 4 stocks from metals & mining space

BSE, Coromandel: Top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for Aug 19

Topics :Stock CallBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equitiesS&P BSE SensexNifty50MARKETS TODAYM&M Finance

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story