Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi asks exchanges, market infra institutions to ensure minimal data loss

Sebi asks exchanges, market infra institutions to ensure minimal data loss

In market parlance, a recovery point objective (RPO) of near zero means that an institution should aim for almost 100 per cent availability of their data and applications

SEBI
The regulator said that staff at the DRS should have the same level of expertise as those at the Primary Data Center. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to ensure that the Recovery Point Objective (RPO) -- the maximum period for which data loss is tolerable due to a technical glitch or disruptions -- is near zero.

In market parlance, a recovery point objective (RPO) of near zero means that an institution should aim for almost 100 per cent availability of their data and applications.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, MIIs need to have a documented methodology for data reconciliation when resuming operations from Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) or any other site as applicable, Sebi said in a circular.

Additionally, Sebi has asked MIIs -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories- to collaborate in developing a standardized definition of 'near zero data loss' and submit the same to it after taking approval from their respective Standing Committee on Technology.

In addition to a Disaster Recovery Site, all stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories must have a Near Site (NS) to ensure near-zero data loss.

" MIIs shall ensure that the Recovery Point Objective (RPO) - the maximum tolerable period for which data might be lost due to a major incident - shall be near zero," Sebi said.

More From This Section

Peak XV Partners, other PE funds sell 7.94% in Mamaearth for Rs 1,276 cr

Premium

Double digit growth and rural revival positive for Marico's stock

Don't chase housing financing stocks due to Bajaj Housing Fin IPO: Analysts

Stock Market News: Why Sensex was up 1,400 pts today, Nifty crossed 25,400

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 12: Benchmarks log record close; Sensex adds 1439pts, Nifty near 25400

The regulator said that staff at the DRS should have the same level of expertise as those at the Primary Data Center (PDC). The DRS must be able to operate independently with its own trained staff, without relying on the PDC staff.

The architecture of the PDC, DRS, and NS should ensure high availability, fault tolerance, no single point of failure, near-zero data loss, and data integrity.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Higher limit in FPIs: NRI investments in Gift City off to a slow start

Premium

FOPs slow to migrate under Sebi's new SM REIT norms; few registered

Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch skips public address amid Congress allegations

Provide credit enhancements for civic bodies: Sebi ED Rao to NaBFID

Mahua Moitra files Lokpal complaint against Sebi Chief Buch over Adani ties

Topics :SEBISebi normsstock exchange

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story