Bumper debut! GLEN Industries lists at 62% premium, beats IPO GMP forecasts

GLEN Industries IPO listing, GLEN Industries share price: Shares of eco-friendly food packaging and service products provider GLEN Industries made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, July 15, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's stock listed at ₹157 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹60 or 61.86 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹97. As a result, investors who were allotted GLEN Industries shares in the IPO made a profit of nearly ₹72,000 per lot (1,200 shares) upon listing. The GLEN Industries IPO listing outperformed grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, its unlisted shares were trading at around ₹152 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹55, or approximately 56.70 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

GLEN Industries IPO details The public offering of GLEN Industries comprised an entirely fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹63.02 crore. It was available for subscription from Tuesday, July 8, to Thursday, July 10, at a price band of ₹92–97 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The public issue received massive demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by 350.72 times by the end of the subscription period, as per BSE data. The basis of allotment for GLEN Industries IPO shares was finalised on Friday, July 11. The company set the issue price at ₹97 per share.