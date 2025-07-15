Why did RailTel share price rise 4% in trade today? Check details here

Railtel Corporation share price: State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares rose up to 3.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹425.50 per share, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

At 9:50 AM, RailTel share price was trading 2.44 per cent higher at ₹419.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 82,320.27 levels.

Why did RailTel share price rise in trade today?

The northward move in the RailTel Corporation share price came after the company announced that it has secured a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to over ₹264 core.

In an exchange filing, RailTel Corporation said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from East Central Railway for Works amounting to ₹2,64,06,97,427 (including tax).” As per the order, RailTel will be responsible for implementing Kavach, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, across 607 route kilometers (RKm) of low-density railway tracks in the East Central Railway zone. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, the order needs to be completed by July 14, 2027, RailTel said in a statement. RailTel Q4 results RailTel posted a 46.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹113.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹73.53 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations surged 57.1 per cent to ₹1,308.2 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY25). Profit before tax (PBT) also saw strong growth, rising 48.3 per cent to ₹151.1 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹101.9 crore in Q4FY24. For the full fiscal year FY25, RailTel’s standalone net profit grew 21.7 per cent to ₹299.81 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35.4 per cent to ₹3,477.50 crore compared to the previous year. About RailTel RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.