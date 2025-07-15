Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares advanced 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹391.4 per share after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

At 9:35 AM, RVNL share price was trading higher by 1.09 per cent at ₹386.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 82,388.29. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹80,804.95 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹647 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹295.25 per share.

RVNL bags ₹447-crore order Rail Vikas Nigam, on Monday, after market hours, informed that it has bagged an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The project cost is ₹447,42,48,757.33 (inclusive of 18 per cent GST). Under the contract, RVNL will design and construct a 7.3 km viaduct and platform structures for seven stations under the Delhi Metro Phase IV project – Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar corridor. The length of the project is 7.298 km (from chainage 1,202.782 m to 8,501.25 m). Stations include: Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1 (Greater Kailash-1), Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar.

"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for “Contract D2C-02: "Part Design and Construction of viaduct of length 7.298 kms. from Chainage 1202.782 M to Chainage 8501.25 M including seven (07) stations (only platforms) namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj And Lajpat Nagar including Pre-Engineered Building Structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project," the filing read. Other than this, in June, RVNL also emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by South Central Railway, according to an exchange filing.