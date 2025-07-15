Home / Markets / News / RVNL rises 2% after bagging ₹447-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail

RVNL rises 2% after bagging ₹447-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail

RVNL share price advanced 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹391.4 per share after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

station, Indian Railway, railway station
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares advanced 2.3 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹391.4 per share after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
 
At 9:35 AM, RVNL share price was trading higher by 1.09 per cent at ₹386.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 82,388.29. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹80,804.95 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹647 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹295.25 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

RVNL bags ₹447-crore order 

Rail Vikas Nigam, on Monday, after market hours, informed that it has bagged an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The project cost is ₹447,42,48,757.33 (inclusive of 18  per cent GST).
 
Under the contract, RVNL will design and construct a 7.3 km viaduct and platform structures for seven stations under the Delhi Metro Phase IV project – Saket G Block to Lajpat Nagar corridor. The length of the project is 7.298 km (from chainage 1,202.782 m to 8,501.25 m). 
 
Stations include: Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1 (Greater Kailash-1), Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar.
 
"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received LOA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for “Contract D2C-02: "Part Design and Construction of viaduct of length 7.298 kms. from Chainage 1202.782 M to Chainage 8501.25 M including seven (07) stations (only platforms) namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj And Lajpat Nagar including Pre-Engineered Building Structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project," the filing read. 
 
Other than this, in June, RVNL also emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by South Central Railway, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The ₹213.2 crore project involved the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the overhead electrification (OHE) system from 1X25kV to 2X25kV. This includes feeder and earthing works in the Duvvada–Rajahmundry and Samalkot–Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada Division, covering a total of 195.5 RKM/391 TKM.  ALSO READ | RailTel Corporation up 4% on bagging ₹264-cr deal from East Central Railway

About RVNL

RVNL specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. The company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Tech shares slide 3% as analysts trim estimates post Q1 miss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; Rallis gains 5%, HCL Tech down 3%

Premium

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

Premium

FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

Deepak Fertilisers rises 4% on inking ₹1,200-crore deal with Petronet LNG

Topics :Rail Vikas NigamBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story