Huhtamaki India zooms 15% after posting Q3 results; check details

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results. It follows the January to December financial calendar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Huhtamaki India shares spiked 14.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹261.85per share. At 10:43 AM, Huhtamaki India share price was up 14.16 per cent on BSE at ₹260.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 83,051.58.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,969.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹400. per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹170.4. 

What led to a surge in Huhtamaki India shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results. The company follows the January to December financial calendar. 
 
In Q3, the company's profit stood at ₹36.77 crore as compared to ₹11.7 crore a year ago, up 214 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹624.73 crore, as compared to ₹652.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
However, the company reported net sales of ₹604.9 crore, representing a 4.7 per cent decrease compared to the corresponding period of last year. The company reported Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) before exceptional items at ₹52.1 crore, which represents a substantial increase of 172.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.   ALSO READ | Urban Company shares fall 4% as first lock-in for anchor investors ends 
For the nine months ended September 2025, the company has reported Sales of ₹1,789.9 crore, representing a decrease of 3.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The company reported Ebit before exceptional items at ₹125.3 crore, representing an increase of 47 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. 
 
"During Q3 and the 9-month period ended Sep 2025, the revenues are almost range-bound compared to corresponding periods of the previous year. However, in spite of the slight dip in sales, the margins have improved significantly for both Q3 and the 9-month period vs the corresponding periods of last year. This improvement has been achieved through a combination of favorable sales mix and cost efficiency programs across all value chain," said  Dhananjay Salunkhe, managing director, Huhtamaki India.
 
He added: The company has a plan in place to address competitiveness and focus on long-term profitable growth initiatives. The company, as always, continues its focus on driving world-class operations within its manufacturing network and delivering customer excellence.
 
Huhtamaki India is a subsidiary of Huhtamäki Oyj, a global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

