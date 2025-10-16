Why did Ola Electric share price hit a 5% upper limit today? Find out here

Ola Electric share price today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric), India’s largest electric vehicle company, were buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with the stock rising up to 5 per cent, hitting its upper price band of ₹55.20 per share.

Around 11:40 AM, Ola Electric shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹55.20 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent higher at 83,076.41 levels.

Why did Ola Electric share price rise today?

Ola Electric shares rose today following the launch of Ola शक्ति, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) . The new offering takes the company beyond the automotive sector, providing Indian households, farms, and businesses with a portable, on-demand energy solution.

With this move into the BESS market, Ola Electric expects its annual consumption to scale up to 5 GWh in the next few years. ALSO READ | Auto shares in demand; TVS Motor hits new high, M&M, Eicher rally 2% Ola शक्ति represents the first step in the company’s broader vision for India’s energy storage market, which spans from residential applications to grid-scale deployments. The product is built on Ola Electric’s 4680 Bharat Cell technology platform and produced at the Ola Gigafactory. Fully designed, engineered, and manufactured indigenously, the BESS uses durable automotive-grade battery packs. Its modular design allows multi-directional stacking and easy scalability, while its compact form ensures simple home installation and hassle-free maintenance.

The system delivers automotive-grade safety, industry-leading efficiency of up to 98 per cent, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Ola शक्ति features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V-290V to protect appliances from fluctuations, and is fully weatherproof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions. Customers can interact with Ola शक्ति to manage energy intelligently, with real-time monitoring, automated optimization, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. Ola शक्ति is available in four configurations, ranging from 1kW/1.5kWh at ₹29,999 to 6kW/9.1kWh at ₹1,59,999.

ALSO READ | Axis Bank stock: Valuations attractive despite one-time Q2 hit, say experts It can power appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, offering charging times as fast as two hours and a backup of up to 1.5 hours on full load. Pre-orders start today at ₹999, with deliveries scheduled from Makar Sankranti 2026 via the Ola Electric website and Ola stores. About Ola Electric Ola Electric Mobility is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, specialising in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. The company’s Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, where EVs and critical components are produced, is being developed into India’s largest EV hub. This facility is supported by Ola’s Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru, which is dedicated to advancing cell and battery technology.