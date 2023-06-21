Buy Equitas Bank, RPG Life for up to 16% upside, recommends HDFC Securities

The Nifty showed a smart recovery on June 20 from morning weakness to end in the positive. The Nifty negated the Dark Cloud Cover bearish formation formed on June 19 by ending in the positive.

The Nifty Smallcap index rose for the 7th session on the trot and this is the 13th consecutive week of rise for Smallcap Index. Strong breadth is the strongest factor in the current market trend.

It has now formed a bullish piercing pattern. The index needs to break out of 18,669 - 18,888 band for showing acceleration in that direction.