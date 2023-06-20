Demand for long-term bonds likely to taper on weak insurer interest

As a result, there was heavy buying of such policies in February and March, before the new tax regime kicked in. Insurers deployed the funds in April and May, dealers said. “There was pent-up demand in April and May because they (insurance companies) received a large amount of funds in March which they parked in April and May,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.

In the Union Budget for FY24, the government proposed to tax income from high-value life insurance policies, other than unit-linked insurance plans. Tax was imposed on life insurance policies with annual premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh per year. The tax regime was effective from April 1, 2023.