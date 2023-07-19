Home / Markets / News / Buy GMDC, Rites for gains up to 16%, recommends HDFC Securities

Buy GMDC, Rites for gains up to 16%, recommends HDFC Securities

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani the technical & derivative analyst says that the Nifty could trade in the range of 19,612 - 19,819 in the near term.

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

The Nifty made yet another all-time high on July 18 amidst some intra-day volatility. At close, Nifty was up 0.19 per cent or 37.8 points at 19,749.3. Volumes on the NSE were above the recent average. Broad market indices ended marginally in the negative even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.69:1.

The Nifty closed lower than the opening levels, suggesting some intraday profit taking. It formed a high wave type pattern after a rise, hinting at some consolidation. The 19,819 - 19,612 could be the trading range for the Nifty in the near term.

BUY
GMDC
Last close: Rs 177
Targets: Rs 195; Rs 205
Stop-loss: Rs 164

The stock price has broken out from last 9 week's price consolidation with rising volumes. The stock is placed above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on weekly charts. PSU sector has been outperforming and same is expected to continue.

BUY
Rites
Last close: Rs 409.90
Targets: Rs 442; Rs 470
Stop-loss: Rs 366

On shorter time frame, the stock has broken out from the descending triangle. On longer time frame, stock price has broken out from cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. Price rise in accompanied by jump in volumes, which confirms the bullish trend.

The stock is placed above all important moving average, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on its daily and weekly charts.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Trading strategy in Nifty on the Budget Day by Vinay Rajani

Nifty showing signs of a trend reversal, says Vinay Rajani

HDFC Securities recommends Buy on Triveni Engineering, NFL; check why

Buy Equitas Bank, RPG Life for up to 16% upside, recommends HDFC Securities

Bias for Nifty likely to remain bearish below 17,210: HDFC Securities

Nifty Metal looks weak; sell with stop loss at 6,564, suggests chart

SOP for FPI custodians on the cards to remove regulatory arbitrage

Exchanges announce relief on ESM framework for small and micro-caps

Sowing deficit no cause for concern so far, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Hazy business outlook clouds LTIMindtree's double-digit growth plan

Topics :Market OutlookNifty Outlooktechnical chartsTrading strategiesStocks to buyGMDCRites LtdNifty 50

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story