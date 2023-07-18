Home / Markets / News / Sowing deficit no cause for concern so far, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Sowing deficit no cause for concern so far, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Tomar's remarks came on the heels of several areas in North India experiencing heavy rainfall, while parts of South and West India have seen a deficit in monsoon showers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday assured that the government was keeping a keen eye on the sowing deficit in paddy and certain pulses, and maintained that there was no cause for concern as the monsoon remains active.

“At this stage, it is too premature to comment on the impact of monsoons on crops. We are cognisant of the current scenario, and considering the monsoon coverage, which is heavy in some regions, I believe there’s no need for alarm,” Tomar communicated to a select group of reporters during the 95th foundation and technology day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Tomar’s remarks came on the heels of several areas in North India experiencing heavy rainfall, while parts of South and West India have seen a deficit in monsoon showers.

According to official data, the sowing of kharif crops has gained some momentum during the week ended on July 14 as monsoon began to get active over parts of North and Central India, narrowing the deficit compared to the previous week.

Nonetheless, the shortfall remains significant in arhar, soybean, and cotton crops, primarily due to insufficient rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka — the two major cultivators of these crops.

For the most part, kharif crops were sown across approximately 53.6 million hectares until July 14. This figure is roughly 4.29 per cent less than the corresponding period in the previous year.

Data from the India Meteorological Department revealed that from June 1 through July 14, rainfall has been deficient in about 40 per cent of the 717 districts in the country, while the remaining 60 per cent received normal to excess rainfall.

Topics :Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

