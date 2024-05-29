Home / Markets / News / Buy & sell ideas for May 29 from HDFC Securities: Pidilite, Hero MotoCorp

Buy & sell ideas for May 29 from HDFC Securities: Pidilite, Hero MotoCorp

Pidilite stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock has surpassed the previous swing high resistance

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty fell for the third consecutive session forming lower top lower bottom formation compared to the previous day. Nervousness ahead of the election results is on the rise as is evident from the poor advance decline ratio and falling volumes. Nifty could stay in the 22,795-23,111 band for the near term.

Buy Pidilite (Rs 3,046): | Target Rs 3,130 | Stop-loss: Rs 2,990

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Pidilite stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Stock has surpassed the previous swing high resistance. Price rise was accompanied by rise in volumes. Stock price has been trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on weekly charts.

Buy Hero MotoCorp (Rs 5,176): | Target: Rs 5,290 | Stop-loss: Rs 5,140

On April 26, Hero MotoCorp stock broke out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by rise in volumes. Post breakout, stock witnessed correction and reached a gap support on the daily chart. After taking support in the gap, sock resumed its primary uptrend.Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart

(Vinay Rajani is CMT (Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst) at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp zooms 6% on robust Q4 performance; brokerages remain bullish

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Company may report up to 27% growth in profit

Hero MotoCorp partners with CG Motors to expand operations in Nepal

Hero forays into mid-weight category with Mavrick 440: Check price, specs

Is it a good time to book profits in Nifty Pvt Bank, IT? What charts say

From Tata Steel to Hindustan Zinc, metal firms yet to deliver on hope

3 mutual fund houses lead the charge with offerings in quant space

Plea in Delhi HC to expedite NSE IPO; court seeks reply from Sebi, NSE

Market regulator Sebi specifies norms on subordinate units in InvITs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock CallStock callsStocks callsNifty stocksBSE NSEBSE NSE equityNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50PidilitePidilite IndustriesHero groupHero MotoCorpMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexS&P BSE SensexIndian equitiesIndian equity marketsshare market

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story