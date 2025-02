Buy & Sell: Top picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities for February 19

Nifty ended the session with a minor loss of 14 points or 0.06 per cent, to close at 22945. It was yet another session, where Nifty managed to protect the support of 22800. Nifty made an intraday low at 22801 and recovered 170 points from there in the second half. Short term trend of the Nifty is still bearish as it is placed below all important short term moving averages.For getting first sign of reversal, it needs to surpass 5 days EMA, placed around 23020 levels. Above 23020, Nifty could extend the pullback towards 23235. On the downside any level below 22725 could resume the down trend.