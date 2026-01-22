CAMS shares climb 6% on Q3 results, dividend announcement; details inside

CAMS share price today: Shares of Depositories, Clearing Houses, and Other Intermediaries services offeror Shares of Depositories, Clearing Houses, and Other Intermediaries services offeror Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) were high in demand on the bourses after the company announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY2025–26 (Q3FY26). The company’s board has also announced a dividend reward for its shareholders.

Following the announcements, the company’s share price rose 6.05 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹743 per share on the NSE on Thursday, January 22.

Although the counter pared some gains later in the session, it continued to trade higher. At 1:41 PM, CAMS shares were trading at ₹722 per share, up 3.05 per cent from the previous close of ₹700.60 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 was quoted at 25,185, up 28 points or 0.11 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹17,861.59 crore on the NSE on January 22.

CAMS shares have a 52-week range of ₹606.21–₹904 per share on the NSE. CAMS Q3FY26 results The northward movement in the company’s share price came after the company reported its financial results for Q3FY26. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, during Q3FY26, the profit attributable to the owners of the company rose marginally to ₹125.53 crore from ₹125.49 crore reported during the same quarter of the last fiscal year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹390 crore from ₹369.7 crore reported in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹179 crore, up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹173 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.