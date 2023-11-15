Home / Markets / News / Can Dabur hold its long-term 15-year old support? Chart check here

Can Dabur hold its long-term 15-year old support? Chart check here

Dabur has been trading with a negative bias for more than a month, further its alleged involvement in the illlegal betting app may dent sentiment. However, support at Rs 517 is the key, shows chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Dabur India sank 2.5 per cent to Rs 516.60 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trades despite strong gains in the overall market as the group's name got entangled in the an allleged illegal cricket-betting app controversy.

According to the FIR, filed on November 7, the Mumbai police have registered a complaint against 32 people, including the promoter of the Mahadev app, under various sections of fraud and gambling. Reportedly, the police have named Mohit Burman, chairman of the business group; Gaurav Burman, director of the group; and others in the FIR.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The family said vested interests were behind the police complaint and they wanted to scuttle their (Dabur’s) move to acquire Religare Enterprises, a financial services company.

“We have not received any formal communication on any such FIR (first information report). However, we have seen the FIR, which is being circulated to media houses. The FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than what has been wrongly stated in the FIR,” said a spokesperson for the family, referring to the police document. READ

That apart, the homegrown FMCG major Dabur is taking its spice brand Badshah to overseas markets, and hoping it to contribute around 4 per cent to international sales this fiscal.

Meanwhile, here's how the stock seems placed on the chart:

Dabur
Current Price: Rs 523
Support: Rs 517; Rs 490
Resistance: Rs 527; Rs 540

Following today's decline, the stock is presently trading below its key moving averages on the daily chart. The 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 527  is likely to act as an immediate resistance for the stock. Further, the stock has been trading for more than a month below its 200-DMA, which now stands at Rs 540, thus highlighting the weak undertone at the counter.

However, the stock is presently seen testing support around its 50-MMA (Monthly Moving at Rs 517-odd levels. On the longer-term scale, the stock has consistently found support around the 50-MMA since December 2008 2016. Hence, this level needs to be closely watched by investors. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Given the negative bias on trend indicators, if the stock fails to hold support at Rs 517, it could slip towards Rs 490 level - wherein stands the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart, a close below the same could signal major worries for the bulls.

On the upside, the stock needs to climb a wall of worries, starting with the 20-DMA at Rs 527. In best case scenario, an upside towards to Rs 585 level seems likely.


 

Also Read

Dabur soars 7%, nears 52-week high as Q1 results boasts of rural recovery

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Tata Motors up 1% on announcing IPO date for Tata Tech; DVR hits new high

AIF investors in a bind over converting physical units to demat form

UBS Group is calling time on Indian stocks' outperformance over China

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 15: Dabur, ASK Auto, TaMo, PC Jeweller, Yatra

MSCI Global Index rejig: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Suzlon get added

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market technicalsDabur Indiastocks technical analysisTrading strategiesstock market tradingFMCG stocks

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story