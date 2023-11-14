Sensex (-0.50%)
Burmans deny role in cricket betting app, reject Mumbai police FIR

Spokesperson says 'vested interests' are attempting to block family from acquiring Religare Enterprises

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
The Burman family of Dabur group has denied any involvement or role in an illegal cricket betting app as alleged by the Mumbai police in a complaint filed last week.

“We have not received any formal communication on any such FIR. However, we have sighted the FIR which is being circulated to media houses. The FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR," said a spokesperson for the family, referring to a police document called a first information report.
As per the FIR of November 7, the Mumbai police have registered a complaint against 32 people including the promoter of the Mahadev app under various sections of fraud and gambling. The police have named Mohit Burman, chairman of the business group, Gaurav Burman, a director of the group, and others in the FIR.

The Burman family spokesperson said from a copy of the FIR that is being circulated in the media, they have noted that allegations are being made that Mohit and Gaurav are directly related to some of the accused. There is an “unseen – Exhibit F” which seems to lay out some so-called relationships," said the spokesperson.

"Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman do not even know or have ever met the accused mentioned in the FIR being circulated selectively in the media," the spokesperson said.

"Curiously, the FIR comes at a time when the Burman Family has sought to increase its existing shareholding of 21.24 per cent in Religare Enterprises and launched a legitimate open offer under the SEBI Takeover Code. As part of this, the Burman Family brought to the notice of the Board and the regulators certain governance issues being perpetrated by Rashmi Saluja, the current Chairman [of Religare]," said the statement.

"This FIR is nothing but a step provoked by vested interests in an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises by the Burman Family.

"The Burman Family remains shocked at these 'arm twisting' moves, which are grossly illegal. Nevertheless, we remain resolute that we will proceed with our acquisition of Religare Enterprises as contemplated," it said.

Topics : Dabur India betting on sports betting rackets

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

