Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock rallied over 3 per cent to a high of ₹ 1,340, and then quoted around ₹ 1,326 in early trade on Monday as investors cheered better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The trading volume, too, was brisk at the counter with more than 3.3 million shares changing hands at the NSE counter in the first 3 minutes of trade.The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-retail-telecom conglomerate - Reliance Industries - reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹ 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 ; backed by a 10.5 per cent YoY growth in revenue at ₹ 2,61,388 crore.RIL numbers were much higher compared to Bloomberg analysts' poll expectations. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit was up 4.7 per cent, and income up 8.9 per cent. READ MORE Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - RIL stock has performed in line with the two benchmark indices. The stock has gained 8.3 per cent in the last two months, as against a near 9 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty since the end of February 2025.On the BSE, the stock thus far has hit a 52-week low of ₹ 1,115.55 on April 7, 2025, and a 52-week high at ₹ 1,608.95 on July 8, 2024 - which is also the life-time high.The long-term chart shows that the recent 2-month rally has come after a 4-month long consolidation around a very important long-term trend line support - a key technical indicator that the stock has been respecting since May 2014. The monthly super trend line support now stands at ₹1,192 levels. Despite interim dips below the same RIL stock has successfully managed to hold above this level on a monthly closing basis.Now with RIL posting solid Q4 results, can the stock outperform the market and break free from here on? Can RIL stock hit the ₹ 2,000-mark in the next one year?Here's what the technical charts suggest.Current Price: ₹ 1,326Upside Potential: 22.3% - 50.8%Downside Risk: 8.4%Support: ₹ 1,300; ₹ 1,271; ₹ 1,250Resistance: ₹ 1,341; 1,371; 1,419; ₹ 1,467 RIL stock has rallied as much as 19 per cent from its 52-week low in the last three weeks. The stock is now seen testing resistance around its 200-Daily Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹ 1,341. The stock has been trading below this key long-term moving average since October 3, 2024. Break and sustenance above the same is likely to have a positive impact on the trading sentiment at the counter. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Apart from the 200-DMA, the stock also faces overhead resistance around ₹ 1,351, ₹ 1,363 and ₹ 1,371 levels. These resistance levels also coincide with the 20-Monthly Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹ 1,350. Thus it does seem imperative for the RIL stock to clear this resistance zone.Technical chart suggests that break and sustained trade above the resistance zone, can trigger a potential rally towards its life-time highs levels. Intermediate hurdles for the stock can be anticipated around the yearly Fibonacci resistance levels (R-2) and R-3 at ₹ 1,419 and ₹ 1,467 levels, respectively.Break and sustained trade above ₹ 1,467 can lead the stock towards a new life-time high around ₹ 1,622 levels; above which a rally towards the ₹ 2,000-mark seems possible. Key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly are favourably placed; thus indicating that the stock is expected to find support in case of a dip.The overall bias at the RIL counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹ 1,215 levels. Near support for the stock is placed at ₹ 1,300, ₹ 1,271 and ₹ 1,250 levels.