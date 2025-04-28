Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 28, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by fourth quarter results, actions by foreign institutional investors, developments around tariff negotiations with the US, progress on resolving the US-Russia war, apart from any fresh development in the tense situation between India and its western neighbour, Pakistan.

UltraTech Cement, Adani Green Energy and TVS Motor are among the companies reporting results today, while in the primary markets, electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, amid more action in the SME section . Investors will also keep an eye on Index of Industrial Production data scheduled for release today.

In the last session of the previous week, the broad-based S&P 500 ended 0.74 per cent higher at 5,525.21, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to end at 17,282.94, and the Dow Jones managed to edge up marginally by 0.05 per cent to close at 40,113.50. Meanwhile, futures were lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.38 per cent, S&P 500 futures dragging 0.52 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.64 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher amid inidcations that China may announce more stimulus measures to prop up its economy amid the ongoing trade war with the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.67 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.25 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.77 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.55 per cent, and the CSI 300 was lower by 0.26 per cent.

Closer home, at 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.