Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia-Pacific mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are poised for a positive start amid persistent uncertainties related to tariffs, relations with Pakistan, apart from Q4 earnings

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market traders, call, phone call
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 2,952.33 crore on April 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,539.85 crore on Friday. (Image: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 8:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, April 28, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by fourth quarter results, actions by foreign institutional investors, developments around tariff negotiations with the US, progress on resolving the US-Russia war, apart from any fresh development in the tense situation between India and its western neighbour, Pakistan.
  UltraTech Cement, Adani Green Energy and TVS Motor are among the companies reporting results today, while in the primary markets, electric 2-wheeler maker Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, amid more action in the SME section. Investors will also keep an eye on Index of Industrial Production data scheduled for release today.
  In the last session of the previous week, the broad-based S&P 500 ended 0.74 per cent higher at 5,525.21, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to end at 17,282.94, and the Dow Jones managed to edge up marginally by 0.05 per cent to close at 40,113.50. Meanwhile, futures were lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.38 per cent, S&P 500 futures dragging 0.52 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.64 per cent.
 
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher amid inidcations that China may announce more stimulus measures to prop up its economy amid the ongoing trade war with the US. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.67 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.25 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.77 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.55 per cent, and the CSI 300 was lower by 0.26 per cent. 
  Closer home, at 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close. 
 
  Separately, early-bird results for Q4FY25 suggest a slowdown in earning growth for India Inc. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 175 early-reporting companies rose by 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, marking the slowest growth in 17 quarters. READ MORE
 

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A phoenix moment for MFI stocks as they rise from the ashes of doubt

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buoyed by overall market optimism, microfinance institution (MFI) stocks have climbed 15-21 per cent over the past month, rebounding from a steep decline over the past year. The downturn was driven by concerns over asset quality (AQ), business model stability, and regulatory shifts such as Guardrails 2.0. However, recent price movements suggest that these small-ticket loan providers may have weathered the worst of the storm. READ MORE
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO investors in CPSE stocks see bumper returns, Mazagon Dock leads

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past eight years, 15 out of 18 public sector companies have delivered exceptional returns, with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders leading the pack—surging an astonishing 3,700 percent, according to an analysis.
 
The data indicates that, apart from insurance firms, all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) listed since May 2017—particularly in the shipping and rail sectors—have rewarded investors who participated in their initial public offerings (IPOs) and held onto their shares. READ MORE
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy IPO opens today; GMP falls flat; should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The grey market premium (GMP) for Ather Energy’s unlisted shares has dropped significantly ahead of the company’s IPO launch on April 28, 2025. Sources tracking unofficial market trends report that the stock is trading flat at ₹321 per share—the upper end of the IPO price—indicating a nil GMP.

This marks a sharp decline from the ₹20 GMP (6 per cent) recorded on April 23, following the announcement of Ather’s IPO price band.

Despite this, brokerages remain optimistic about the offering, with broad recommendations to subscribe for long-term growth potential and potential listing gains. READ MORE
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt mutual funds find their mother lode after mining market depths

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt mutual fund (MF) schemes regained investor interest in 2024-25 (FY25), reversing the trend of net outflows seen over the previous three financial years.
 
Active debt-oriented funds recorded net inflows of ₹1.4 trillion in FY25, a stark contrast to the ₹23,000 crore outflow in 2023-24. Outflows were even steeper in the preceding years, with ₹68,000 crore exiting in 2022-23 and ₹1.84 trillion in 2021-22. READ MORE
 
 

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity returns are in a phase of normalisation: Tata MF's Rahul Singh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a nervy start to the new financial year for the markets. Rahul Singh, chief investment officer (CIO) for equities at Tata Mutual Fund (MF), tells Business Standard in an email interview that first-time investors should avoid chasing performance, focus on asset allocation, and stick to core diversified equity categories. READ MORE
 

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of listing, Ather Energy bullish on driving past rivals in e2W market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy, set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, April 28, is gearing up to compete in India’s fiercely contested and price-sensitive electric two-wheeler market.
 
Addressing concerns about competition from industry giants such as Ola Electric, Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company, Ravneet Phokela, Ather’s chief business officer, highlighted the company’s strong performance over the past nine months as a testament to its resilience and market positioning. READ MORE
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early-bird Q4 results reflect earning hiccups despite margin expansion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Early indicators for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) point to a slowdown in earnings growth for India Inc, even as a favorable cost environment has helped improve profit margins.

The combined net profit (excluding exceptional items) of 175 early-reporting firms rose by 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25—the weakest growth in 17 quarters. Net sales increased by 8.5 per cent, slightly higher than the 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3FY25 but notably lower than the 11 per cent recorded in Q4FY24. READ MORE
 

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 28: RIL, M&M, Biocon, Shriram Finance, Tata Tech

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries posted a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹19,407 crore for Q4FY25.
The growth was primarily fueled by its consumer-centric segments—retail and telecom—while its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business continued to face challenges.READ MORE
 

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalmia Bharat, Navin Fluorine are must-buy stocks on technicals; Here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Recommendation: Dalmia Bharat (NSE)
 
Dalmia Bharat has been consolidating within a defined range over the past year. However, it has now decisively broken out of a falling channel pattern on the weekly chart. This breakout is accompanied by a significant increase in trading volumes, reinforcing confidence in the stock’s upward momentum. READ MORE
 

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, April 28: Pahalgam updates, Ather Energy IPO, Q4 in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, April 28, Indian stock markets will be influenced by developments in the Pahalgam terror attack case and the subsequent actions taken by India and Pakistan.
 
Additionally, market sentiment will be shaped by the Ather Energy IPO, reactions to Reliance Industries' (RIL) Q4 earnings, foreign investor activity in domestic equities, expectations of stimulus measures from China, and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade discussions on global markets. READ MORE
 

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed on Monday as investors expect further stimulus measures from China after China’s finance minister Lan Fo’an's comments over the weekend. Chinese authorities are slated to hold a press conference later in the day.

Mainland China’s CSI 300 index edged lower by 0.53 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.51 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.72 per cent, and the broader Topix index advanced 1.16 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.28 per cent higher and the small-cap Kosdaq was trading 0.84 per cent lower.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had climbed 0.79 per cent.

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US markets closed lower in the last session of the previous week (Friday). 

The broad-based S&P 500 ended 0.74 per cent higher at 5,525.21, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to end at 17,282.94, and the Dow Jones managed to edge up marginally by 0.05 per cent to close at 40,113.50.
 
Meanwhile, futures were trading lower, with Dow Jones futures down 0.40 per cent, S&P 500 futures dragging 0.48 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.55 per cent.

7:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Share Market TodayStock Market TodayMARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE equityGift NiftyQ4 ResultsAther EnergyIPO GMP

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News