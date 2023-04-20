Home / Markets / News / Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

The Nifty Realty Index could face stiff resistance in the range of 445 to 457 levels.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
Can the rally in Nifty Realty index sustain? Here's what charts suggest

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Realty Index
Bias: Sell on Rise

The Nifty Realty Index, a benchmark index that tracks the performance of the real estate sector in the stock market, has recently witnessed a sharp recovery over the past 15 days.
As a result, the index has approached the resistance levels, which could potentially pose a challenge to its further upward momentum. Based on the analysis of daily charts, it is expected that the Nifty Realty Index would face stiff resistance levels in the range of 445 to 457 points.

Hence, traders and investors are advised to remain vigilant and look out for opportunities to book profits within this range, as short-term underperformance could be expected in the days to come.
Considering the technical analysis, the recommended trading strategy for the near term would be to sell on the rise, with a strict stop loss of 460 points, to manage potential risks. Chart analysis indicates that support levels are expected around 409, 400, and 395 points, which could potentially act as a price floor during any corrective phase.

In conclusion, the analysis of the Nifty Realty Index CMP suggests that the index has witnessed a sharp recovery over the past 15 days and is currently approaching resistance levels. Traders and investors are advised to remain cautious and look out for opportunities to book profits within the resistance range. The recommended trading strategy for the near term would be to sell on the rise, with a strict stop loss of 460 points.
Nifty Pharma Index
Bias: Buy on dips
The Nifty Pharma Index, a benchmark index that tracks the performance of the pharmaceutical sector in the stock market, is currently bullish on the near-term charts. However, the current up move is expected to face stiff resistance levels in the range of 12,900 to 13,275 points, which could potentially act as a barrier to further upward momentum.

The recommended trading strategy for traders would be to buy on dips, with a strict stop loss of 12,350 points on a closing basis. Chart analysis indicates that support levels are expected around 12,125, 11,975, and 11,810 points, potentially providing a price floor during any corrective phase.
In the event that the index trades around these support levels, investors could potentially hunt for opportunities to accumulate the index and its constituents for a quick short-term rally.

In conclusion, the analysis of the Nifty Pharma Index suggests that the index is currently bullish on the near-term charts, with resistance levels expected in the range of 12,900 to 13,275 points. Traders are advised to buy on dips, with a strict stop loss of 12,350 points on a closing basis.
Additionally, investors could potentially accumulate the index and its constituents during corrective phases around support levels of 12,125, 11,975, and 11,810 points for a quick short-term rally. However, external factors impacting the sector's performance must be closely monitored.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 

Topics :Nifty Realty IndexMarket OutlookMarket technicalsTrading strategiesDaily technicalsNifty Pharma

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Also Read

Ravi Nathani recommends to focus on realty, pharma shares on dips

Nifty IT, Realty indices look bullish on chart: Ravi Nathani

Look to accumulate pharma, media shares near support levels: Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani recommends to wait for correction to complete in these sectors

Trend looks bullish on Nifty Pharma, Media indices, says Ravi Nathani

Stake sale, easing competitive pressures key for ICICI Lombard

MFs book profits in PSU banks, sell stocks worth Rs 1,800 cr in Q4

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hit new peak after a gap of 15 years

Prism Johnson surges 13% on hopes of improvement in operational performance

TVS Motor gains 3%, hits record high on healthy demand outlook

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story