Canara Robeco AMC tanks 11% after weak Q2 results; profit falls 20% QoQ

Canara Robeco AMC's revenue for the September 2025 quarter declined 11 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹107.65 crore compared to ₹121.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 results | Image: Freepik
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Canara Robeco AMC: Shares of recently-listed Canara Robeco AMC fell over 11 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹311.1 on the NSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) on Monday. 
 
At 11:30 AM, the Canara Robeco stock was trading at ₹325.5, down 7 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹350.6 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 80.7 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 25,885.35 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹6,521 crore. 

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 results

The company's revenue for the September 2025 quarter declined 11 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹107.65 crore compared to ₹121.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 17 per cent to ₹17 crore. 
 
Canara Robeco reported Ebitda margin of 63 per cent, down 440 basis points from 68 per cent in the previous quarter. The company's net profit slipped 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹48.71 crore from ₹60.97 crore in the June 2025 quarter. 
 
Additionally, the company announced to launch two new schemes - Canara Robeco Innovation Fund and Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund - subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or any other regulator, if required, and depending on favourable market conditions. 
 
Canara Robeco made its stock market debut on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The stock is listed at ₹280.25 per share on both BSE and NSE, reflecting a moderate premium of ₹14.25 or 5.4 per cent against the issue price of ₹266 per share. 
 
The company raised ₹1,326.13 crore through the book-building process, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 49.9 million equity shares, priced between ₹253 and ₹266 per share.
 
Post-listing, analysts at Master Capital Services had recommended the investors to stay invested in the stock with a long-term holding view, saying the company is well-positioned to capture the industry tailwinds as mutual fund penetration deepens and participation by investors rises.
 
On the fundamentals side, the AMC has delivered strong growth as its AUM nearly doubled from FY23, along with a healthy profit margin in this period, mainly due to continued momentum in the stock market and strong inflows in mutual funds. Although it's a smaller player compared to industry giants, its growth momentum, strong distribution network and equity tilt AUM make it an interesting player," the brokerage had said.
 
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) operates in the mutual fund space, offering fund management and advisory services across equity, debt and hybrid schemes. The company is a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX, which leverages Canara’s wide branch network and institutional credibility. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

