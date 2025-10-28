Home / Markets / News / Indus Towers share price advances 4% post Q2 earnings; check key highlights

Indus Towers share price advances 4% post Q2 earnings; check key highlights

Indus Towers share price advanced 3.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹384.85 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Shares of telecom infrastructure player Indus Towers were ruling higher on Tuesday, October 28, following the announcements of its financial results for the second quarter of FY25-26 (Q2FY26). The company's share price climbed 3.63 per cent to an intraday high of ₹384.85 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.
 
The counter continued to see buyers' interest. At 11:27 AM on Tuesday, the Indus Towers stock was trading at ₹383.05 per share, up 3.25 per cent from its previous close of ₹371.35 per share on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 10.8 million equity shares of Indus Towers, estimated to be worth ₹438.56 crore, have been exchanged on the NSE and BSE so far. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹1,01,054 crore on the BSE.

Indus Towers Q2FY26 sesults

The company's revenue during Q2FY26 rose 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,188 crore from ₹7,465 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company, however, witnessed a decline of 17.3 per cent YoY in its net profit, which stood at ₹1,839 crore, compared to ₹2,224 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year, according to regulatory filings submitted by the company.
 
The company's earnings before income tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹4,613 crore, down 6 per cent from ₹4,907 crore reported in Q2FY25. The Ebitdamargin, during the quarter, contracted to 56.3 per cent from 65.7 per cent year-on-year.
 
As of September 30, 2025, Indus Towers owned and operated 2,56,074 macro towers with 415,717 macro co-locations across 22 telecommunications circles in India.
 
During the quarter, net macro co-locations increased by 4,505, while exits during the quarter were 295.
 
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Indus had an average sharing factor of 1.63 per tower. The net lean co-location additions totaled 28. As of September 30, 2025, lean co-locations stood at 13,963.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, said, “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance driven by healthy tower additions and the strengthening of our market presence. Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked the announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers’ proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets."
 
Sah further said that the company's emphasis on leveraging automation and AI will be critical to maintaining its pole position by enhancing efficiency, scalability, and service quality. This, he believes, will be pivotal to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for its shareholders.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

