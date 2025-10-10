Capacite Infraprojects shares gained 3.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹288.65 per share on Friday. At 12:29 PM, Capacite Infraprojects’ share price was trading 2.22 per cent higher at ₹285.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 82,480.56.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,418.41 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹465 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹270.6 per share.

Why were Capacite Infraprojects shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth ₹542.37 crore from IIT Bombay. The project entails fast-track construction of buildings at IIT Bombay, Powai, on an Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, covering:

Architectural and structural design, drawings, finishing works

Water supply and sanitary systems

Internal and external electrical installations

IT and security: LAN, Wi-Fi, CCTV

Life safety: Fire-fighting system, automatic fire alarm and PA system

Renewable and MEP: Solar PV system, HVAC, lifts, substation equipment, DG set

Utilities and civil: Underground water tank, external development, and landscaping ALSO READ | ₹576-cr deal sends Afcons Infrastructure shares 3% higher today; details The company will deliver integrated, end-to-end facilities with accelerated timelines and cohesive systems integration. “We are honoured to have been selected by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for this significant project on a Design and Build basis. This order is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and track record of delivering time-sensitive infrastructure solutions,” said Rahul Katyal, managing director, Capacit'e Infraprojects.