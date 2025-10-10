Home / Markets / News / SpiceJet shares jump 7% on aircraft additions; stock up 22% in 2 sessions

SpiceJet shares jump 7% on aircraft additions; stock up 22% in 2 sessions

SpiceJet added three new aircraft to its operational fleet, including an Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s, as part of its winter expansion plan

Shares of SpiceJet rose over 7 per cent on Friday, after the company added three new aircraft to its operational fleet amid holiday travel demand. 
 
The airline operator's stock rose as much as 7.56 per cent during the day to ₹35.5 per share. SpiceJet stock pared gains to trade 4.6 per cent higher at ₹34.6 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 10:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at less than one times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. SpiceJet has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,499.78 crore. 

SpiceJet adds three aircraft

SpiceJet has added three new aircraft to its operational fleet, including an Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s, as part of its winter expansion plan to meet rising holiday travel demand.
 
The new planes will enter service between October 10 and 11, marking the start of a major fleet ramp-up, the airlines said in an exchange filing. A total of 20 aircraft are expected to join the airline’s operations between October and November under a damp lease model. Additionally, four grounded planes will be returned to service by mid-December, further increasing capacity.
 
The fleet expansion is central to SpiceJet’s strategy to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) this winter. The airline plans to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies, and add destinations across its network to cater to growing passenger demand, the company said. 
 
Earlier this week, the airlines said that they had launched new flights to Port Blair and Udaipur ahead of the holiday season. SpiceJet said the company has launched daily flights to two of India’s most sought‐after winter destinations – Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and Udaipur. It also said it is considering starting flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya during the festive and winter season.
 
On the international front, the budget carrier, in September, launched daily non‐stop flights to Phuket, Thailand, from Delhi and Mumbai.   

SpiceJet Q2FY26 Preview

SpiceJet is expected to report an adjusted loss of ₹300 crore in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26), excluding foreign exchange impact, compared with a ₹420 crore loss in Q2FY25, according to Elara Capital. 
 
The airline is likely to record an Ebitda loss of ₹180 crore, driven by falling capacity and a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in passenger numbers, the brokerage said. Passenger load factor (PLF) is estimated at 80 per cent, slightly lower than 81 per cent in the same quarter last year, it added.  
 
In the first quarter, SpiceJet suffered a net loss of ₹238 crore, as against a net profit of ₹150 crore in Q1FY25. The bottom line, it said, was impacted by costs related to grounded aircraft and expenses towards their return to service. 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

